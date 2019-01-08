Unconfirmed reports of a double murder in Princes Town

Unconfirmed reports are telling of a double murder in the Princes Town area.
Newscenter 5 understands two men were shot dead while on their way to work.
The incident is reported to have happened at 4:30 this morning.
We will have more details of the reported incident.
And relatives are baffled by the circumstances surrounding the murder of Kenneth Nagim.
On Sunday Mr. Nagim became the 7th murder victim in seven days.
He was from Longdenville Old Road in Chaguanas.
He was found in an abandoned building on Boodram Street.
Mr. Nagim was tied up and his throat slit.
Relatives say before official word of his killing got to them, a photograph of Mr. Nagim’s body was being circulated on social media.
Mr. Nagim left his home to do a private taxi job.
A 35-year-old man is said to be assisting police with their investigations.
An autopsy was done on Mr. Nagim’s body yesterday.
It said he died as a result of a severed windpipe.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.