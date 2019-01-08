Unconfirmed reports of a double murder in Princes Town

Unconfirmed reports are telling of a double murder in the Princes Town area.

Newscenter 5 understands two men were shot dead while on their way to work.

The incident is reported to have happened at 4:30 this morning.

We will have more details of the reported incident.

And relatives are baffled by the circumstances surrounding the murder of Kenneth Nagim.

On Sunday Mr. Nagim became the 7th murder victim in seven days.

He was from Longdenville Old Road in Chaguanas.

He was found in an abandoned building on Boodram Street.

Mr. Nagim was tied up and his throat slit.

Relatives say before official word of his killing got to them, a photograph of Mr. Nagim’s body was being circulated on social media.

Mr. Nagim left his home to do a private taxi job.

A 35-year-old man is said to be assisting police with their investigations.

An autopsy was done on Mr. Nagim’s body yesterday.

It said he died as a result of a severed windpipe.