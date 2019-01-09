Police detain 3 men following robbery at Southpark

Police following a robbery in Southpark has detained three men.
It is believed the men staged a robbery at Island Beers Chill and Grill located at Southpark in San Fernando on Tuesday evening.
The officers are said to have blocked off the area and arrested the men as they tried to flee the scene of the crime.
One of the men was found hiding at a nearby KFC outlet.
The stolen cash of about six thousand dollars was also recovered.
Investigators say the robbery occurred at around 1:25 pm.
The gun-toting bandits entered Island Beers Chill and Grill and forced patrons to lie on the ground while they robbed them of cash.
A tip-off was sent to the police who responded immediately.
About 15 officers from the Emergency Response Patrol as well as Task Force and CID personnel went to the scene.
Realising they were surrounded by police the bandits tried to get away.
The police pursued the vehicle and apprehended the men at Thorn Hill Road, in Cocoyea.
All three men are said to be in their 20’s.
They were taken to the San Fernando Police Station where they were interrogated.
They will be placed on ID parades this week.
