President Paula Mae Weeks calls for overhaul of education system…endorsed by Education Minister

Education Minister Anthony Garcia endorses a call from President Paula Mae Weeks for an overhaul of the education system.
Earlier this week, President Weekes said it would seem that it is time to do a complete overhaul of the system.
She said it is necessary if there is to be any chance of producing the individuals needed to lead the country into the future.
On the Morning Show on i95.5fm on Wednesday, Minister Garcia said such an overhaul is already happening.
The Minister of Education said ungraded activities are also critical to the development of students and his Ministry is aware of this.
He said his interpretation of the president’s suggestion speaks to the wider education of children and young people.
The Minister said as part of this overhaul is the focus on children and students with special needs.
