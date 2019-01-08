CoP Gary Griffith says he is committed to making this country safer and it’s hardly likely he will slow down

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith is being told to slow down.
On Sunday he fell ill and checked himself into the St. Clair Medical Centre for an emergency evaluation.
It is said stress and not enough sleep have contributed to the Commissioner’s condition.
His body is said to have crashed.
He is said to have told doctors he has been missing meals and getting very little sleep.
The Commissioner was put on intravenous fluids for a few hours at the hospital before he was discharged.
Commissioner Griffith said yesterday he is committed to making this country safer and it is hardly likely he will slow down.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.