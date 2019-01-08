I955 FM


CoP Gary Griffith says he is committed to making this country safer and it’s hardly likely he will slow down

Posted on January 8, 2019 by newscenter5

image-3.1477779.0be991eb19Police Commissioner Gary Griffith is being told to slow down.

 

On Sunday he fell ill and checked himself into the St. Clair Medical Centre for an emergency evaluation.

 

It is said stress and not enough sleep have contributed to the Commissioner’s condition.

 

His body is said to have crashed.

 

He is said to have told doctors he has been missing meals and getting very little sleep.

 

The Commissioner was put on intravenous fluids for a few hours at the hospital before he was discharged.

 

Commissioner Griffith said yesterday he is committed to making this country safer and it is hardly likely he will slow down.

