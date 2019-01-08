Members of the public being asked to assist in locating 74-year-old Courtney Brewster

Members of the public are being asked to help find 74-year-old Courtney Brewster.

He was last seen at his Rush­worth Street, San Fer­nan­do home at around 2 pm, on Wednes­day 2nd Jan­uary, 2019.

He was re­port­ed miss­ing to the San Fer­nan­do Po­lice Sta­tion, at around 7 pm on Thurs­day 3rd Jan­u­ary, 2019, by a fe­male friend.

Mr. Brew­ster is of African de­scent, 5 feet 7 inch­es tall, slim built, with a brown com­plex­ion, grey hair and a short grey beard.

He was last seen wear­ing a pair of ¾ pants, a blue t-shirt and a pair of black and white slip­pers.

Any­one with in­for­ma­tion on his where­abouts is asked to con­tact the po­lice.