I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Members of the public being asked to assist in locating 74-year-old Courtney Brewster

Posted on January 8, 2019 by newscenter5

Missing-PersonMembers of the public are being asked to help find 74-year-old Courtney Brewster.

 

He was last seen at his Rush­worth Street, San Fer­nan­do home at around 2 pm, on Wednes­day 2nd Jan­uary, 2019.

 

He was re­port­ed miss­ing to the San Fer­nan­do Po­lice Sta­tion, at around 7 pm on Thurs­day 3rd Jan­u­ary, 2019, by a fe­male friend.

 

Mr. Brew­ster is of African de­scent, 5 feet 7 inch­es tall, slim built, with a brown com­plex­ion, grey hair and a short grey beard.

 

He was last seen wear­ing a pair of ¾ pants, a blue t-shirt and a pair of black and white slip­pers.

 

Any­one with in­for­ma­tion on his where­abouts is asked to con­tact the po­lice.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *