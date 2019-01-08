Members of the public being asked to assist in locating 74-year-old Courtney Brewster

Members of the public are being asked to help find 74-year-old Courtney Brewster.
He was last seen at his Rushworth Street, San Fernando home at around 2 pm, on Wednesday 2nd January, 2019.
He was reported missing to the San Fernando Police Station, at around 7 pm on Thursday 3rd January, 2019, by a female friend.
Mr. Brewster is of African descent, 5 feet 7 inches tall, slim built, with a brown complexion, grey hair and a short grey beard.
He was last seen wearing a pair of ¾ pants, a blue t-shirt and a pair of black and white slippers.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the police.
