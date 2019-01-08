I955 FM


Flu season starting to pick up in the US

Posted on January 8, 2019 by newscenter5

53E3D588-FE7B-470F-93CBBEF1431D0CC2_sourceThe flu season is starting to pick up in the United States, with the infection considered to be widespread in two dozen states.

 

Over the course of one week, states reporting high flu activity went from nine to 19, along with New York City.

 

The latest data was for the week ending on Dec. 29th.

 

The Center for Disease Control in the U.S. says the

hospitalisation rates also went up, particularly for children aged 0 to 4, though they still remain comparatively low after last year’s severe flu season.

 

The death rates are also low.

 

The CDC is expecting an increase in hospitalisations, and probably an increase in mortality.

