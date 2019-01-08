Opposition Leader challenges the PM to a public debate

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is being challenged to a public debate by the Opposition Leader.

Mrs. Kamla Persad Bissessar says in his address to the nation on Sunday evening Dr. Rowley cited gross mismanagement under the Peoples Partnership’s adminstration.

However, Mrs. Persad Bissessar says she could defend the partnerships spending and decisions.

At a media conference yesterday Mrs. Persad Bissessar said she was ready and willing to debate with Dr. Rowley.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar said her government spent 290 billion dollars during its term in office and there is tangible evidence of its spending, unlike the PNM goverment who spent 160 billion to date with no accountability.

The Prime Minister offered no hope to the population and instead played the blame game.

She said Dr. Rowley completely forgot about the A&V and Petrotrin oil scandal in his speech

She also said Dr. Rowley failed to address the issues facing the seabridge and how it affects businesses and the people of Tobago.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar was speaking with reporters at the Couva South Constituency Office yesterday afternoon.