UNC reps denying any involvement in attack on government MP

Representatives of the United National Congress are denying any involvement in the attack on government MP, Fitzgerald Hinds during his visit to flood stricken Beetham Gardens.

Mr. Hinds and councillor for the area, Akil Audain were on Tuesday splashed with flood water and chased out of the area.

Fingers have been point at UNC operatives.

One of them, Anderson Wilson yesterday told reporters the party had nothing to do with the incident.

But he made no apologies for what was done to the Laventille west MP.

Without condemning the attack, chief whip David Lee yesterday sought to put some distance between the action and the party.

The UNC’s Laventille west executive is also distancing itself from the incident.

The UNC branch says it has noted the media release from the Peoples National Movement constituency executive and it is taken aback by the confusion as to why residents did what they did.

According to the UNC branch, it will not condone or encourage unruly behaviour against any one but it identifies with the frustration felt by the residents.

But Mr. Lee said he saw nothing wrong with the action of the residents.

Yesterday Councillor Audain said he was taken aback by what happened, and he could not say the action was planned.

The councillor also feels the already battered image of the area has been dealt a blow by the incident.

It is reported that Mr. Hinds has since made a report on the incident to the Besson Street Police Station.

He has not confirmed this.