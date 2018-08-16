46-year-old fisherman rescued by police after abduction

46-year-old La Brea fisherman Kenny Soogrim has been rescued by police.
Mr. Soogrim, of Union Road, La Brea, was abducted from his home at around 3 am on Monday by a group of men reportedly dressed in police tactical gear.
After he was taken away from the house relatives say they received a call from a man telling them a 50,000 US dollar ransom was needed for his release.
A report was made to the Anti Kidnpping Unit.
At around 2 pm yesterday, officers went to a forested area, off Ocean Sand Road in Mayaro where they found Mr. Soogrim handcuffed in a shack.
No one was held.
Police believe his captors may have fled shortly before they arrived.
Mr. Soogrim was taken to the hospital for medical attention.
Before they took Mr. Soogrim the kidnappers are said to have ransacked the house and told relatives they found illegal drugs.
They handcuffed Mr. Soogrim and took him away.
