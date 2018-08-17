Law Association given all clear to probe into allegations against Chief Justice Ivor Archie

Chief Justice Ivor Archie accepts the ruling of the Privy Council, which gives the all clear to the Law Association to continue its probe into allegations against him.

But Justice Archie yesterday sought to explain why he legally challenged the law association’s attempts.

He said the challenge came only when the association declared it could hold a member of the judiciary to account.

The Chief Justice’s was responding to yesterday’s ruling by the London based Privy Council, which dismissed his appeal.

The Privy Council has given the law association the all clear to proceed with its investigation into the allegations against Justice Archie.