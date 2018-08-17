Law Association given all clear to probe into allegations against Chief Justice Ivor Archie

Chief Justice Ivor Archie accepts the ruling of the Privy Council, which gives the all clear to the Law Association to continue its probe into allegations against him.
But Justice Archie yesterday sought to explain why he legally challenged the law association’s attempts.
He said the challenge came only when the association declared it could hold a member of the judiciary to account.
The Chief Justice’s was responding to yesterday’s ruling by the London based Privy Council, which dismissed his appeal.
The Privy Council has given the law association the all clear to proceed with its investigation into the allegations against Justice Archie.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.