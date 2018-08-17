82-year-old woman killed in an accident in Chaguanas

An elderly woman has been killed in an accident in Chaguanas.
82-year-old Lutchmin Rampersad of Boodoo Trace, was killed this morning when the vehicle in which she was a passenger crashed into a black Nissan Carrier near Bhagwansingh’s Hardware.
It is reported the black Nissan tried to overtake and the driver lost control and collided with three other vehicle, including the one driven by Ms. Rampersad’s daughter, Arti Basdeo.
The accident occurred at around 4 am.
It is said Ms. Rampersad was thrown out of the vehicle on impact.
She died on the spot.
Her daughter, Ms. Basdeo received minor injuries.
There are no reports of injury to others.
