MET office warns of more bad weather today

Trinidad and Tobago is being told to expect more bad weather today and in the coming hours.
The MET office says rains and floods are expected because of the remnants of a tropical wave.
Meteorologist, Arnold Ramgoolam says from mid morning parts of the country should see gusty winds, flash flooding and possible landslides in areas prone to such.
The MET office says it will continue to monitor the weather pattern and regular updates will be given.
