Investigations continue into shooting death of 56-year-old man shot near Scotia bank San Juan

Investigations continue into the death of Cecil Cravador.
According to reports Mr. Cravador was shot by a stray bullet and died during a shootout between bandits and a police officer on Saturday night.
Police confirmed that at around 9.40 pm, two bandits with bandanas over their faces entered a bar near Scotia bank in San Juan and announced a hold up.
An off-duty police officer who was in the bar saw the men, pulled out his gun and ordered them to stop.
The men fired at the officer and a shootout ensued.
The gunfight continued on the pavement outside the restaurant where 56-year-old Mr. Cravador was walking.
Eyewitnesses claimed he tried to run but was struck during the exchange.
The bandits escaped.
Mr. Cravador later died at hospital.
An autopsy is expected today to determine with which firearm the victim was shot.
