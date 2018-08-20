2 police officers found illegally benefitting from food card program

Two police officers are found to be illegally benefitting from the food card program.
Minister of Social Development and Family Services Cherrie-Ann Crichlow-Cockburn made the revelation during a PNM political meeting in Malabar on Saturday night.
Minister Crichlow-Cockburn said the discovery was made during a recertification exercise of the food support program.
Minister Crichlow-Cockburn said the two police officers were upset and threatened to withhold their votes after their names removed from the program.
The Minister further explained that there are currently more than 3,000 people with food cards in this country but there is no data to support their qualification for the program.
She said as a result 18,000 people have been removed from the program.
The food card program is a temporary one, aimed at assisting families who have difficulties meeting nutritional needs.
