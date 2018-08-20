NIF bond hailed as a tremendous success

The National Investment Fund bond issue is hailed as a tremendous success with a final tally for bond applications at $7.3 billion.

The bonds went on offer from July 12th to August 8th.

It was issued to raise $4 billion.

During a PNM political meeting in Malabar on Saturday night, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the subscription represented an 82 per cent over-subscription of the NIF bond.

The Finance Minister said as a result of the success of the NIF, a $1.5 billion housing bond will be offered next year.

The bond was backed by assets worth $7.9 billion in the National Investment Fund holding company supported mainly by Republic Bank, Angostura and Trinidad Generation Unlimited.