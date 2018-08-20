I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

NIF bond hailed as a tremendous success

Posted on August 20, 2018 by newscenter5

5hYMriCrmB.jpgThe National Investment Fund bond issue is hailed as a tremendous success with a final tally for bond applications at $7.3 billion.

 

The bonds went on offer from July 12th to August 8th.

 

It was issued to raise $4 billion.

 

During a PNM political meeting in Malabar on Saturday night, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the subscription represented an 82 per cent over-subscription of the NIF bond.

 

The Finance Minister said as a result of the success of the NIF, a $1.5 billion housing bond will be offered next year.

 

The bond was backed by assets worth $7.9 billion in the National Investment Fund holding company supported mainly by Republic Bank, Angostura and Trinidad Generation Unlimited.

This entry was posted in Business News, Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *