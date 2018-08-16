Police searching for men who murdered David Charles & Kurt “Ratty” Smith in a viral video

Police are now searching for the men who shot and killed David Charles and Kurt “Ratty” Smith in La Puerta Diego Martin.
The two were shot yesterday morning.
Mr. Charles, who was driving an Almera vehicle, pulled off the road after he heard a siren coming from a white Hyundai Tucson SUV.
It is said the vehicle also had a flashing blue light on the dashboard.
A video clip being circulated shows Mr. Charles pulled off the road, the SUV behind him stopped and two men got out.
Mr. Charles was pulled out of the vehicle.
After a struggle the men then shot and killed him.
Eyewitnesses say the gunmen wore ski masks and what appeared to be bullet proof vests.
After shooting Mr. Charles the men got back into the vehicle and reversed over his body.
As the SUV sped off, Mr. Smith, who was standing on the corner of Riverside Road, was also shot several times by the occupants.
Mr. Smith was taken to the St. James Infirmary by residents.
He died while undergoing treatment.
Both men were from La Puerta.
Smith’s older brother, Curtis “Birdman” Smith was gunned down at La Puerta almost a year ago, on August 21, 2017.
