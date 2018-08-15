I955 FM


Proposal from Works and Transport Ministry to pump pipes in the capital applauded by DOMA

Posted on August 15, 2018 by newscenter5

417uUkyUOo.jpgA proposal from the Works and Transport Ministry to pump pipes in the capital is being applauded by the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association.

 

However, DOMA President, Gregory Aboud says Burgesses in the area are worried about watercourses overflowing.

 

On Monday, Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinnanan said immediate steps were being taken to alleviate flooding in the capital by clearing pipes.

 

But yesterday Mr. Aboud said special attention must be paid to rivers that burst their banks

 

Mr. Aboud suggested ramps be built.

 

Mr. Aboud was speaking with Newscentre 5 yesterday.

