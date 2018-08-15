I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Fitzgerald Hinds says the actions of a few in Beetham Gardens were triggered by one man

Posted on August 15, 2018 by newscenter5

PHOTO-2018-08-14-18-40-34-4Fitzgerald Hinds finds the actions against him by some in Beetham Gardens to be unfortunate.

 

Mr. Hinds and Councillor for the area Akil Audain were yesterday soaked with water from the flood and chased out.

PHOTO-2018-08-14-18-40-34-5

Mr. Hinds who is now the acting Attorney General said the actions of a few were triggered by one man.

PHOTO-2018-08-14-18-40-34-3

The MP was in Beetham Gardens taking a look at the damage caused by heavy rains and floods over the past few days.

 

The situation was captured on camera and has been posted on social media.

 

Many have condemned what took place.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *