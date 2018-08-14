17-year-old, one of two persons charged with murder in Barbados

A 17-year-old boy is one of two persons charged with the murder.

Derron Thompson and 23-year-old Romel Marville are accused of killing Donaldson Husbands of St. Michael on Friday July 13th .

Mr. Husbands received several gunshot wounds about his body in the carpark of the Hardrock Cement Bound at the Spring Gardens in St. Michaels

The two men are also charged with wounding with intent Adrian Sealey at the same location.

They are to appear in court today.