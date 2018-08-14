I955 FM


17-year-old, one of two persons charged with murder in Barbados

Posted on August 14, 2018

59c9698845d2a027e83d616fA 17-year-old boy is one of two persons charged with the murder.

 

Derron Thompson and 23-year-old Romel Marville are accused of killing Donaldson Husbands of St. Michael on Friday July 13th .

 

Mr. Husbands received several gunshot wounds about his body in the carpark of the Hardrock Cement Bound at  the Spring Gardens in St. Michaels

 

The two men are also charged with wounding with intent Adrian Sealey at the same location.

 

They are to appear in court today.

