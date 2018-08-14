More than 70 areas badly hit by severe weather conditions

More than 70 areas across the country have been badly hit by severe weather conditions.
The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management says there have been no injuries but damage to infrastructure.
Relief Officer, Captain Neville Wint said earlier this morning the bad weather is not abnormal for this time of year, but the damage has been significant in some parts.
He said one shelter has been activated in the Port of Spain area.
Captain Wint said many rivers burst their banks and roads were turned into streams.
The bad weather yesterday also caused major traffic in some parts.
Captain Wint said the “yellow alert” remains in effect, at least until this afternoon.
In Port of Spain areas around the transport hub City Gate were flooded.
Claxton Bay in the south, was under water and parts of Barataria and Mt. Lambert along the east west corridor some residents were stranded in their homes.
Diego Martin in the west, Arima, Tunapuna, St. Joseph and Curepe along the corridor, were among the areas affected by the rains and floods.
