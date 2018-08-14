Mother of 2-year-old who drowned last Sunday at beach in Chaguaramas questioned by police

The mother of 2-year-old Isialia Sterling has been questioned by police following her death.

The child was with relatives last sunday afternoon when she drowned at a beach in Chaguaramas.

The child’s mother is reported to have told police she turned away from Isialia for a short while and when she looked in her direction again, she saw her floating head down in the shallow waters.

The infant was taken to the St. James District Hospital where efforts to resusitate her failed.

The mother of the child is from San Juan.

She was taken into custody and questioned.

Police say the woman has not been arrested or charged with any offence.