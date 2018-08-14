Police charge 38-year-old man with theft of journalist Khamal Georges’ vehicle

Police have charged a 38-year-old man with the theft of journalist Khamal Georges’ vehicle from outside the Besson Street Police Station.

The car was stolen from outside the station after it was recovered following an armed robbery, last week.

The suspect is from Layan Hill in Belmont and is to appear in court today.

Hours before he was charged, the suspect took part in an identification parade linked to a separate offence.

Mr. Georges KIA Sportage SUV, was first stolen after he was ambushed by two gunmen outside his St. James apartment.

The vehicle was eventually recovered by police at the Bath Street Plannings in Port-of-Spain, the following day.

The vehicle was impounded at the Besson Street Police Station, but was stolen again.

It was found at Roget Place, St Barbs Road, Belmont, less than 24 hours after it went missing.

The vehicle has since been returned to Mr. Georges.

An internal investigation has also been launched into the theft at the station.