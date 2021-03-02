I955 FM


UNC MPs stand firm behind a request for vaccines from India

Posted on March 2, 2021 by admin

The Opposition stands firm behind their leader for a decision to write a letter to request COVID-19 vaccines from Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Oropouche East MP Dr. Roodal Moonilal says this was done as result of the uncertainty of the government.

The Minsters of Health and Foreign and CARICOM have criticised Mrs. Persad Bissessar for her actions.

At yesterdays COVID-19 media conference Minister Deyalsingh called the actions of Mrs. Persad Bissessar disappointing.

