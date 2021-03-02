Amery Browne calls Opposition Leaders actions inappropriate

Line Minister Dr. Amery Browne

Public Relations Officer for the United National Congress Dr. Kirk Meighoo accused the head of the Cabinet of not telling the truth about contacting India on the issue of vaccines.

In a release, Line Minister Dr. Amery Browne called Mrs. Persad Bissessar’s action inappropriate.

According to the Minister, the Opposition Leader’s action occurred after Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley informed the country that he had written to Prime Minister Modi requesting the provision of COVID-19 vaccines for Trinidad and Tobago.

In a statement, Dr. Browne says Mrs. Persad Bissessar has chosen to sacrifice protocol and good judgment and to tamper with sound bilateral relations in a quest for relevance and attention.

Last week at a COVID-19 briefing Minister Brown indicated that government made attempts to engage the government of India.

He also said government was being proactive with respect to acquiring COVID-19 vaccines.

Yesterday representative for PAHO and the WHO Dr. Erica Wheeler in giving the breakdown of the procurement process for the release of the COVAX shipment of COVID-19 vaccines said the medicine is expected at the end of this month.