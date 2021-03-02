I955 FM


24-year-old woman and her son reported missing

Posted on March 2, 2021 by admin

A 24-year-old woman and her 2-year-old son of biche are reported missing.

Tanasha Dass and the toddler were last seen on Friday 26th February at 7:30am.

Ms. Dass and her 2-year-old son of Hicks Street, Newlands Village, Biche left home to collect a public assistance cheque at TT Post Sangre Grande. 

She has not been seen or heard from since. 

Ms. Dass and the child were reported missing by her common-law husband of 5 years Ronnie Lopez. 

Ms. Dass was last seen wearing a blue short pants and a blue strap top and her son was wearing a blue pants and jersey. 

The missing woman is 5 feet tall, mixed decent, slim built, long straight black hair, brown in complexion and has brown eyes.

PC Deosaran is continuing enquiries.

