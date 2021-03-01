I955 FM


Disc Jockey dies in fatal vehicular accident

Posted on March 1, 2021 by admin

Police continue investigations into another fatal vehicular accident, which occurred yesterday.

Kernell Alexander, a young Disc Jockey died in that car crash.

Newscenter 5 understands the vehicular accident occurred along the Solomon Hochoy Highway yesterday morning.

Twenty-six-year-old Mr. Alexander of Chase Village, Chaguanas, was the backseat passenger in a car with 3 others when they were involved in the accident near Preysal.

The other 3 other occupants of the car were taken to hospital.

