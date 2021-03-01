Disc Jockey dies in fatal vehicular accident

Police continue investigations into another fatal vehicular accident, which occurred yesterday.
Kernell Alexander, a young Disc Jockey died in that car crash.
Newscenter 5 understands the vehicular accident occurred along the Solomon Hochoy Highway yesterday morning.
Twenty-six-year-old Mr. Alexander of Chase Village, Chaguanas, was the backseat passenger in a car with 3 others when they were involved in the accident near Preysal.
The other 3 other occupants of the car were taken to hospital.
