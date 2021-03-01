Hit and run kills 57-year-old man

A 57-year-old man is killed during a hit and run accident in Princes Town.

The deceased is Brian David.

Mr. David of Perry Young Junction was struck and killed by the vehicle while walking along Persad Avenue, Fairfield Housing Estate last evening.

Residents say a speeding vehicle at around 7:30pm hit Mr. David.

His body went airborne before landing a short distance away.

The car then sped off.

Police were contacted and arrived at the scene just before 11pm.

Mr. David reportedly suffered injuries to the head, stomach and lower right leg.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cpl. Ramdial is leading enquiries.