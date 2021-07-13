UNC leader says she has a plan to get the country out of the COVID crisis

Leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad Bissessar

Leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad Bissessar says her United National Congress is ready to take over the management of Trinidad and Tobago.

She claims her party has a plan, which would get the country out of the crisis created by the Keith Rowley government.

Despite government attempts to help people who are feeling the effects of this pandemic, Mrs. Persad Bissessar last night said it is not enough.

According to the UNC leader, her plan includes 5 booster shots, which she believes will revive the economy.

Speaking at the UNC’s virtual report last evening, Mrs. Persad Bissessar also vowed to bring back a reformed Petrotrin, which would help give Trinidad and Tobago fuel security.

The leader of the Opposition said the government is doing little for the majority of people suffering from the measures created to fight the pandemic.

She said the Rowley administration is giving benefits to its friends and financiers while the suffering continues for people in need.