Daily curfews re-imposed in Barbados following spike in COVID infections

Barbados Health and Wellness Minister Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic

Barbados has re-imposed daily curfews as part of new COVID containment measures amid a spike in new infections.

Health and Wellness Minister Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic announced the new measures at a news conference yesterday afternoon.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kenneth George said rising cases have led to these changes.

Yesterday, of the 908 samples tested, 40 returned positive.

In the meantime, 60 people are in isolation since March 2020, Barbados has confirmed 4,176 cases.

There have been 48 deaths from the virus.

At the same time, 96,175 people have so far received their first dose of the vaccine while 72,536 people have received second dose.

This represents 26.8% of the population.