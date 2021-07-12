First time in months COVID related death toll stands at 2 over 24-hour period

For the first time in several months the COVID-19 related death toll over a 24-hour period stands at 2.

The total number of deaths in the country is 937.

The Ministry of Health says the deceased are 1 elderly man and 1 elderly woman, both with co-morbidities.

The Ministry says 188 new infections have also been recorded.

In its latest update yesterday afternoon, the Ministry said 321 patients are at hospital, 108 at step down facilities, 173 in State quarantine and 5,423 in home self-isolation.