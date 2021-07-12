Supermarket Association expanding its vaccination drive

The Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago is expanding its vaccination drive beyond its membership.

The association has vaccinated, 13,000 frontline workers to date, including supermarket employees, distribution and supplier staffers, farmers, market vendors, and even the elderly.

Yesterday the association extended an invitation to all sectors of Trinidad and Tobago to submit their vaccine requests.

Organisations or people accepting SATT’s invitation are asked to submit a name, phone number, email address, and the name of the organisation or one’s occupation, via a spreadsheet or indexed format.