Manufacturing and automotive dealers sectors re-open today

Prime Minister of Trinidad & Tobago, Dr. Keith Rowley

The manufacturing sector re-opens today.

The sector has been shut down for the past months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last weekend during the COVID-19 media update, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley announced the lifting of restrictions on the sector.

Automotive dealers will also reopen today.

In a statement the Ministry of Health yesterday it was stated both sectors would reopen temporarily from Monday to Sunday.

The government is also allowing members of the public, in groups of no more than 5, to engage in restricted outdoor activities.

This goes into effect on July 19th the day food services will be allowed to resume.

Dr. Rowley said there would be some limitations.

He pleaded with people to be patient as his government slowly lifts restrictions aimed at protecting people.