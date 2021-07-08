Robocop’s stepson murdered

Reports that the stepson of murdered reputed gang leader Selwyn “Robocop” Alexis is dead.

Police say Colin Kudoes Alexis was gunned down in Enterprise, Chaguanas last night.

According to reports, Mr. Alexis of Railway Road, was in his vehicle at Jack Terrace at around 8pm when a gunman walked up to and opened fire.

Mr. Alexis, who attempted to jump out of the vehicle’s window, was found slumped halfway on the door and inside the vehicle, by residents.

Police said he went to purchase grocery items before he was killed.

Police are yet to determine a motive for his murder but investigators said he was a known firearm offender.

And investigations continue into the murder of a 28-year-old man in Morvant.

Police say Dan Adams was at a barbershop in Building A, Paradise Heights, Morvant, at around 2.20pm when he was attacked.

Residents called the police, who visited the scene.

Mr. Adams was a resident of Maracas, St. Joseph.

No motive was established for the killing.