COVID death toll now at 918

The Health Ministry announces an additional 15 deaths due to COVID-19, along with 115 cases detected from samples taken between July 3rd and 6th.

The death toll is now 918.

In its COVID-19 update on Wednesday, the Ministry said the people who died were 6 elderly men, 3 elderly women, 2 middle-aged men, 1 middle-aged woman, and 1 young adult man, all with comorbidities, as well as 2 middle-aged men without comorbidities.

There are 6,244 active cases.

Since March 2020, there have been 33,920 cases of COVID-19, of which 26,758 have recovered.