Returning nationals who lie about their COVID status will be slapped with fines or jail

Posted on July 8, 2021 by admin

People seeking to enter this country when the borders are opened next week would face stiff penalties if they present false information to the authorities.

They face a maximum fine of $350,000 and 1 year in jail.

Attorney General Faris Al Rawi yesterday moved the Quarantine Amendment Bill 2021, which was accepted and approved by the Senate.

Mr. Al Rawi told the house the regulations are necessary to help operationalise the law.

However, Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial feels the penalty is too harsh.

Senator Lutchmedial noted the almost 5,000% increase over what exist.

The Opposition Senator also said a remedy of enforcement instead of fines.

