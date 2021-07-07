Commissioner of Police warns would be protesters

Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith

Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith says he has received information about a planned protest carded for Friday.

He says it has come to his attention that there are persons who are planning to demonstrate by way of a motorcade on Friday July 9th.

However, the Commissioner says he has not given permission for any such event.

And he says such permission will not be granted at this time, as the country is in a State Of Emergency, dealing with an invisible enemy, COVID-19.

Commissioner Griffith says he is planning to contact the persons who are planning the event where his officers would question them.

He says that recently, a Member of Parliament, called on members of the public to come out and assemble during a protest, which again, was in breach of the laws. Commissioner Griffith says his officers have been briefed and instructed to do all that is necessary to disperse any such planned procession.