Teachers and primary school principals boycott meeting with Education Minister citing disrespect

Minister of Education Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly

Two major stakeholders in education are not pleased with the Ministry of Education’s attempt to get buy-in for the measures aimed at reopening schools in September.

The Ministry’s meeting with stakeholders yesterday saw a boycott by the Teachers Union and the Primary Schools Principals Association.

Both felt disrespected by the Ministry, claiming a draft document was not shared with them in a timely manner.

But the Minister of Education Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly assures both organisations will be consulted this week.

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association, Antonia De Frietas yesterday said the plan for consultation was flawed.

President of the National Primary Schools Principals Association slammed the Ministry for what she sees as its disrespect.

Nevertheless the meeting yesterday proceeded with several other stakeholders.

Dr. Gadsby Dolly said several issues were discussed and there was valuable input.

She said her Ministry has created other opportunities for consultations.