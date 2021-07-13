Beetham resident charged with 2 counts of intent to cause actual bodily harm

A 20-year-old Beetham resident is slapped with 2 counts of assault with intent to cause actual bodily harm; 1 count of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm; and 1 count of burglary.

According to a statement from the police service the suspect, a male is expected to face the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court virtually later today.

The TTPS says the charges were laid in connection to a report of a home invasion that allegedly took place at the corner of Rigault Street and Old St. Joseph Road, Laventille, on Tuesday 6th July 2021.

The suspect was arrested later that day and subsequently charged after being positively identified by the victim.

Extensive investigations into the incident were conducted by WPC Cooper, of the Besson Street Criminal Investigations Department (CID), under the supervision of Insp. Balewa and Sgt. Pino.

It also included the Port of Spain Task Force, Port of Spain Division, and the Inter-Agency Task Force.