Health official advises workers to keep wearing masks while on the job

Posted on July 13, 2021 by admin
County Medical Officer of Health for St. Andrew’s/St. David, Dr. Alana Best

One health official is advising persons to keep wearing masks in the workplace.

County Medical Officer of Health for St. Andrew’s/St. David, Dr. Alana Best yesterday stressed that the mask must be worn at all times.

She gave an example of students being affected by parents not complying with regulations.

Dr. Best also strongly suggested that if one feels nauseated or has a high temperature, they should get tested.

She was speaking at the covid-19 media update.

