Keith Rowley administration being accused of double standards

President of the Automotive Dealers Association Visham Babwah

The Keith Rowley led administration is being accused of double standards when it comes to the purchase of luxury vehicles.

The claim comes in the wake of recent purchases by 4 MPs, 2 from the Opposition and 2 from the government.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Rowley defended his Cabinet members and stated he will not interfere with the terms and conditions of their employment.

But President of the Automotive Dealers Association Visham Babwah yesterday described the situation as unfair.

He said those who can afford are getting the easy way out while the poor man has to suffer.

Mr. Babwah said Minister Stuart Young recently expressed some interest in electric cars.

He believes exemptions should be granted to dealers to import such vehicles.

Minister Young and his colleagues in the Parliament, Terrence Deyalsingh, Ravi Ratiram and Saddam Hussein have purchased vehicles recently.

Critics have said the purchases were badly timed, when one considers the state of the country in the middle of a pandemic.