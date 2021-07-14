Rapso icon Brother Resistance has died

Rapso icon and President of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation, Lutalo Masimba aka Brother Resistance

Founder of the Rapso Movement in Trinidad and Tobago and the region, Brother Resistance has died.

The Rapso icon and President of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation died at the Westshore Hospital last evening.

Lutalo Masimba was 67-years-old.

Reports say he was ailing for some time.

Brother Resistance was a pioneer of Rapso and served as a mentor to many of today’s popular Rapso artistes.

He was a founding member of the Network Riddim Band.