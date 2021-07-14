TTUTA meets with the Education Ministry

President of TTUTA, Antonia De Freitas

Yesterday’s meeting came after 2 days of contention over the way the Ministry has dealt with the issue of consultation with TTUTA and the National Primary Schools Principals Association.

During the talks yesterday TTUTA’s President Antonia De Freitas indicated that the union would require more time to deliberate on and fully dissect the draft guidelines.

She said this would allow the union to meet with its members and make detailed recommendations for the operations of schools when physical reopening takes place.

Some initial thoughts were shared with the Ministry’s team, with the promise of further elaboration in 2 weeks time.



The Ministry invited stakeholders to another meeting carded for Friday.

The Ministry says time discussions will continue on the draft guidelines for physical reopening of schools.