Prime Minister receives his 1st dose of the Sinopharm vaccine

Prime Minister Keith Rowley getting his 1st vaccine dose





Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has received the first dose of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine.

The Prime Minister was inoculated yesterday at the Diego Martin Health Center.

He got the jab 3 months after he had tested for the coronavirus.

After receiving the shot Dr. Rowley said the virus is being fought by the vaccine and people should get their shots.

The Prime Minister was to be vaccinated in April but on the same day he tested positive for the virus.

Vaccination then could not take place.

The Prime Minister’s jab came on the same day the largest shipment of vaccine doses arrived in the country from China.

Eight hundred thousand doses arrived and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Roshan Parasram says they can be put to use from today.

And 11 more people in Trinidad and Tobago died as a result of the virus in the last 24-hour period.

There are 224 new cases of the virus, pushing the totals to 952 and 35,046 respectively.

The Ministry said 7 males and 4 females, all with co-morbidities, succumbed to the virus.