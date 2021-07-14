Man to appear in court for threatening lives of President and PM

A man from Princess Town is to appear in court tomorrow charged with the offence of misuse of telephone facilities.

Sixty-five-year-old Vinu Dall Singh is accused of threatening the lives of President Paula Mae Weekes and Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.

The accused is to appear in the Princess Town Magistrates Court.

He is said to have committed the acts via telephone.

In a statement yesterday the police service said on may 6th this year the emergency and 999 Command Center in St. James received the threatening call.

An investigation was launched which led to the ID of the caller.