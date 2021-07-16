6 more COVID related deaths and over 190 new infections

The country records 6 additional COVID related deaths.

The Ministry of Health says the deceased are 2 elderly men and 2 elderly women with comorbidities and one elderly woman and 1 middle-aged man without comorbidities.

In its latest update yesterday the Ministry said the number of fatalities in the country now stands at 969.

The Ministry also said there has been 192 new infections taking the active caseload to 5,753.

The Ministry said there are 318 patients at hospital, 104 at step down facilities, 138 people in State quarantine and 5,139 in home self-isolation.

It said as at 4pm yesterday 229,203 people received their first dose of vaccine while 146,721 have been fully vaccinated.