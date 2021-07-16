Prime Minister says discussion surrounding mandatory inoculation must be had

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

Government says it will respect peoples right to do what they want with their bodies.

However Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says the discussion surrounding mandatory vaccination must take place in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister was speaking on MCTV yesterday when he said things may change and other types of considerations may become necessary.

He was responding to a question posed by former Member of Parliament and Minister Dr. Bhoendratt Tewarie.