CAL sends list of requirements to enter T&T

Caribbean Airlines send a list of requirements for those entering Trinidad and Tobago.

Via a statement CAL says to enter Trinidad and Tobago passengers must have a travel pass done and a negative PCR test result within 72 hours of travel and proof of full vaccination of a World Health Organization approved jab.

CAL tells unvaccinated nationals they must declare their status via www.ttravelpass.gov.tt where quarantine protocols will apply.

It urges travellers to see all the protocols that are in place for the safety and convenience of all travellers.

CAL reminds passengers that they are required to wear face masks for the duration of their flight and practice social distancing at all times.