UNC councilor to appear in court today

UNC councilor for Sangre Grande Regional Corporation

An Opposition councilor attached to the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation is expected to appear in court today charged with Misbehavior in Public Office.

Officers of the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau arrested the United National Congress councilor yesterday.

The TTPS says the charge stems from investigations into a report that between January 1st and June 30th, 2021, the councilor demanded the sum of $15,000 from a contractor at the corporation.

The councilor is an official of the corporation’s finance committee

The TTPS says Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard gave the instructions to charge the councilor.

He is expected to appear virtually before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate today.