UNC files motion of no confidence in Speaker of the House

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar

The United National Congress has filed a motion of no confidence in Speaker of the House of Representatives, Brigid Annissette George.

The Speaker is being accused of presiding over breaches to the standing orders and being totally unfair to the official Opposition in the House.

Kamla Persad Bissessar last night said the Speaker allows the breaches committed by the other side, and the UNC is struck down very often.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar says she knows the motion is likely to fail because of the number on the side of the government.

However the challenge must be mounted.

The Opposition Leader said the UNC has to fight back against those who continue to attack her party.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar said the ruling Peoples National Movement and its supporters are using strategies to silence the official Opposition in the country.

She vowed not to allow it.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar said supporters of the UNC must stand up in defense in the interest of the country’s democracy.