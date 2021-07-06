No bail for a man accused of sexual assault of a teenage girl

A Magistrate says no to bail for a 36-year-old man charged with serious indecency, sexual touching, and 6 counts of sexual penetration of a minor.

The accused appeared virtually before Senior Magistrate Alicia Chankar at the Point Fortin Magistrates’ Court yesterday when he was remanded into custody.

He was arrested after the 17-year-old girl and a relative made a report to the South Western Child Protection Unit

The teenager alleged that the man had sexual intercourse with her between the period March 2018 and April 2020.

WPC Renn-Lashley of the Southwestern CPU conducted an investigation, which resulted in the man being charged on Saturday 3rd July 2021.

The Point Fortin man was arrested last Friday.

AG Inspector Knutt, Sgt. Charles and AG Cpl. Callender supervised the investigation.

The accused is expected to reappear on July 30th.